Northampton forum to discuss Main Street redevelopment project

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A community forum will be held in Northampton to discuss the Main Street redevelopment project.

The Planning and Sustainability Board is working with the mayor and Public Works to improve the design of Main Street and downtown Northampton.

The board is looking at a five to seven year plan to make the street safer for vehicles and pedestrians, including narrowing the road and extending the sidewalks and medians. The design will be paid for by the city and state grants.

The Director of Planning and Sustainability, Wayne Feiden, said Northampton has the sixth-highest crash rate for any city in Massachusetts. He said that narrowing the road is one way to help reduce accidents.

“A few crashes here, a few crashes there. It’s due to a wide street, ” said Feiden. “People drive slow and respect pedestrians, but never the less, that wide of a street causes conflicts.”

Feiden said one of the biggest challenges won’t be the design, but the construction and making sure that businesses on Main Street won’t be affected by the reconstruction.

The forum will start at 5:30 pm and be held in the Hearing Room of City Hall in Northampton on 210 Main Street.

22News Reporter Nick Aresco will be covering the community forum on 22News starting at 5:00 pm.