Northampton gas station reopened after fire suppression system malfunctioned

NORTHAMPTON (WWLP) – A gas station in Northampton is back open after it was evacuated and closed over the weekend.

There was no gas for drivers much of the day Saturday into Sunday after the fire suppression system went off at the Shell gas station on Pleasant St. Saturday morning.

Northampton Fire got the call around 10 a.m. for activation of the extinguishing system. Northampton Fire Deputy Chief Timothy McQuestion said many people were covered with the extinguishing agent when crews got there.

“Once the system was activated that gas station was shut down and the pumps were shut off,” McQuestion said.

There is still no word what may have caused the systems to activate but it’s not believed to be suspicious.

The systems are used to extinguish or prevent the spread of fire. The State Fire Marshals office requires self-service gas stations to have these extinguishing systems. Although McQuestion doesn’t think the hot weather had anything to do with it, it’s not out of the question.

“On occasion, high temperatures can cause one of the sensors to trip,” Mcquestion said. “The senors are anywhere from 130 to 225 degrees at the activating temperature. So on a really hot day, if a lot of cars are underneath it, it can cause the senor to activate.”

The State Fire Marshal gave the “okay” to open the station back up Sunday.