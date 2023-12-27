NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Northampton is getting ready for its 39th annual ‘First Night’ celebration this weekend.

The family-friendly festival kicks off at noon on New Year’s Eve at the Academy of Music with performances. Other performances will take place across the city, including at Smith College.

Hotel Northampton will be hosting the iconic ‘raising of the ball’ to ring in the new year. 22News spoke with Jeffery Hoess-Brooks, Regional Managing Director at Hotel Northampton, about preparations ahead of the celebration, “Preparations for us of course is making sure that the ball works. Checking all of the lighting, about week prior to New Years. Checking the lighting, adjust, and purchasing new bulbs if possible.

There will also be a fireworks display from the roof of the central parking garage beginning at 6:15. Hoess-Brooks adding, “The ball is still hand cranked, so we have to get the timing down and that is one of the hardest parts to make sure we are on time with the world clock.”