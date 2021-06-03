Northampton granted casino mitigation funding to enhance economy

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton was award $75,000 from the casino mitigation funding grant program.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Northampton mayor’s office, the grant was awarded by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to support the northampton.live marketing website.

“I am grateful that the Massachusetts Gaming Commission recognized the need to keep this important resource alive as we work to emerge from the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Narkewicz, “This grant builds on and helps ensure the long-term impact of multiple-year investments by the MGC as they have assisted Northampton’s efforts to participate in the regional entertainment ecosystem.”

The website, which was launched in 2018, gathers social media feeds and event calendars from local businesses in one easy place. It helps provide information on upcoming events such a music and entertainment as well as places to dine.

“We couldn’t be happier about the Commission’s continued support of this resource,” shared Amy

Cahillane, Executive Director of the Downtown Northampton Association, “With this support, we will continue to make the case for Northampton as an exciting shopping and entertainment destination.”