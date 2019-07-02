Northampton hardware store named oldest in the U.S.

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One local hardware store has been named the oldest in the country.

“Foster-Farrar True Value Hardware” in Northampton said a local trade publication recently announced that they were the longest running hardware store in the U.S.

The shop originally opened on Main Street back in the 1900s, before moving to their modern location on King Street.

But the shop has always been loyal to the city of Northampton. Co-owner Paul Czapienski told 22News, “It originally started in 1796 by Samuel Clarke, at that point it was a blacksmith’s supply.”

“I think our customers are the ones that keep us alive,” co-owner Karel Rescia said. “So from old to new, it’s been great. They just keep coming.”

A hardware store in Worcester previously held the oldest hardware store title, before closing a few years ago.