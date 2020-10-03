Northampton Health Department to hold Halloween drive-thru flu clinic

Halloween Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern Candy Bucket is covered with a face mask in this file photo. (Getty Images)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Say boo to the flu and get a treat too!

The Northampton Health Department has announced that a drive-through flu vaccination clinic will be held Saturday, October 31, Halloween, at Smith Vocational High School in Northampton.

The drive through will start at 10 AM and go through 2 PM. People are asked to wear a short sleeve shirt, or under shirt, and costumes are encouraged.

It is advised to bring your insurance card and to also wear a mask. Masks are required during the vaccination, even in the car. Safely handled, pre-packaged treat bags will be provided.

For more information, contact the Northampton Health Department at (413) 587-1214.