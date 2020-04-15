Northampton health officials issue mandatory face covering order

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – All consumers and employees in Northampton will be required to wear face coverings at all times when social distancing cannot be maintained at essential businesses, according to the city’s public health officials on Tuesday.

Northampton’s Public Health Director, Meredith O’Leary, said the order goes into effect on Thursday, April 16, at 12:01 a.m. O’Leary said the order is in accordance to a CDC advisory and the state Department of Public Health.

O’Leary explained, “The following policies and procedures outlined by the Northampton Health Department, are intended to expand on those advisories and to provide specific direction for customers and employees of brick and mortar businesses providing essential services in the City of Northampton.”

Residents are still urged to stay home as it is the most effective way to prevent contracting the new virus.

“If you must go out because you are out of food or medication, wearing a mask, or even a bandana across your nose and mouth, is a small measure of protection meant to compliment all other personal protection guidance that has been provided,” O’Leary added. “We now know that you can spread disease up to two days prior to becoming ill with COVID19, wearing a face covering helps protect those around you if you don’t know you are ill yet.”

“You don’t need a surgical mask,” said Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz. “We need those for our health care workers and first responders.”

Face coverings are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer, city health officials said.

Residents are advised to make sure they are properly wearing the mask, using it, washing it, and disposing of it. Using the correct procedure to wear and remove a mask must be followed to ensure its effectiveness. The following tips should be helpful: