Northampton healthcare workers file lawsuit against vaccine mandate

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Employees of the state’s largest hospital group could face consequences for failing to comply with the group’s vaccine mandate.

The Mass General Brigham deadline for employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or get an approved exemption was last Friday October 15.

The medical group mostly serves Eastern Massachusetts, but does include Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton and its associated urgent care centers in Amherst and Southampton, as well as a state-wide home-care and mental health support network.

They say 97% of its more than 80k employees complied with the mandate or had their exemption request approved. Yet, more than 200 exemption requests were denied.

Now, eight employees who were denied exemptions have filed a lawsuit against the hospital over the mandate. They say they are not challenging the legality of the mandate they are attempting to prevent discrimination in the exemption approval process. Mass General Brigham says each request was carefully reviewed before a decision was made.

The hospital group says employees in violation could be placed on unpaid leave starting at the end of their shift today.

