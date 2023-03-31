NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton High School students will be showcasing their art at the annual Student Art Exhibition from May 4th through the 25th.

The annual showcase will feature a curated selection of visual art from 12 studio art classes plus senior honors art shows. Art will be shown from students in grades 9-12 enrolled in more than 12 art classes at the high school taught by Art Educators, Louise Martindell and Zoe Sasson. The show was curated by Martindell and Sasson and will feature a variety of 2D and 3D work ranging from drawings to sculptures, paintings to ceramics, and everything in-between.

Students who have completed the Honors Art program curate their own senior shows where students explore themes of place, objects, identity, self-expression, narrative, and humor.

The Student Art Exhibition and senior shows will run May 4 to 25 at A.P.E. Ltd. Gallery in Northampton. Hours will be Wednesday thru Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. A reception with NHS Jazz Worksop, ‘Arts Night Out’ will also take place Friday, May 12, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Courtesy of A.P.E.

In addition to the showings at the High School, JFK Middle School in Northampton will also be hosting their student exhibition at Hosmer Gallery in Forbes Library Friday, May 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 5th-grade art students exhibiting their work Friday, May 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.