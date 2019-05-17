Northampton High School students walk out of classes in protest

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of Northampton High School students walked out of classes Friday morning.

Many of the students we spoke with Friday said teachers aren’t being paid appropriately. Students told 22News, these teachers work before and after school saying, they see the toll low wages take on school employees.

And because of that, employees of Northampton Public Schools announced “work to rule,” which means they’ll work to the extent of their contract and no more than that.

During Friday’s walkout, students demanded a six percent increase for all NPH employees. One student told 22News, this will impact students greatly.

Zalia Maya told 22News, “They will stop doing after school work with kids, they will stop writing recommendation letters for colleges, they will not attend or chaperone prom, graduation and all these events that are crucial for teachers to be there.”

22News spoke with the Northampton Mayor’s Office who said Mayor David Narkewicz can not comment on the walkout at this time because a new collective bargaining agreement with school employees is still under negotiations.

The Mayor’s proposed budget includes an almost five percent increase in six years to the schools.

