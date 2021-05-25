Northampton Historical Commission votes to preserve historical site

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An update on the conflict surrounding the construction of a roundabout on Hatfield Street in Northampton.

The Northampton Historical Commission has voted unanimously to preserve the historical site found near the roundabout, after a public meeting on Monday.

Indigenous leader Mark Andrews of the Wampanoag Tribe at Gay Head was present at the meeting, and asked the commission to support the rights and land of indigenous people.

This new decision also comes after Mass DOT announced last week they were cancelling the construction project.