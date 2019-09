NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Northampton is bringing residents together for events and activities in honor of Climate Preparedness Week.

Volunteers were invited to help plant trees Saturday on Prospect Street across from Childs Park.

Discussions will be held Monday night at 6PM at the Northampton Senior Center on how to prepare for different types of emergencies.

Guests can learn important skills, such as making an emergency tool kit.