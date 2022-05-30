NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The 154th consecutive Memorial Day parade was held Monday morning in the Florence section of Northampton.

It’s one of the longest-running annual parades in the country that is held on Memorial Day. It stepped off from Trinity Row in Florence eventually making its way to the Park Street Cemetery for a ceremony honoring fallen service members. Included in this year’s parade, the Northampton Police and Fire departments, along with many of the city’s elected leaders.

22News spoke with one local father who was excited to bring his daughter to the annual event.

“It’s where I grew up, it’s a beautiful day out, on Memorial Day, came to pay my respects and bring my daughter to the parade. Tiny flags, tiny kids, good times,” said Chris Hubbard of Florence.

The day’s events were organized by the Veterans Council of Northampton and Central Hampshire Veterans Services.