Northampton holds another meeting on Main Street redesign project

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton held another public forum Thursday evening on the redesign of Main Street.

The first since officially choosing a design plan. The meeting outlined a more detailed look of the design; Three travel lanes, one in each direction, with a third for left turns. It also keeps the angled parking on Main Street, creates separate bike lanes, and expands sidewalks.

Those working on the project called this stage a pivot-point in the project.

Lydia Hausle of Toole Design told 22News, “And so where do we go from here. This is kind of a pivot point it can be described as the end of the beginning and we wanted to just set up some expectation for the process.”

The final design is set to be presented in late 2022. Construction is expected to start in 2024.