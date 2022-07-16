NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – The city of Northampton hosted its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection on Saturday.

Preregistered residents of Florence, Leeds and Northampton brought their unwanted hazardous items to a collection drive at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School on Saturday afternoon so they could be disposed of safely and properly.

The city of Northampton hosted the event in partnership with Trident Environmental Group. 22News spoke with John Viera of Trident who emphasized the importance of proper disposal.

“Better to bring it to us than say throw it on the side of the road like back in the old times. We take it to a facility that then disposes of it from us,” said Viera.

Saturday’s collection drive accepted products that need special handling or disposal like non-alkaline batteries, florescent light bulbs or items containing mercury. Not only are those hazardous materials dangerous for humans, they’re also harmful to the environment if disposed of incorrectly.

“Then you have a severe environmental concern there with mercury and sulfuric acid… for grass you could kill the soil and it has to be replaced,” Viera explained.

The city covered the disposal cost of up to 25 gallons or pounds of material for city households at the event. Residential participants were required to pay a disposal fee for any material above that amount.

A list of additional accepted items can be found here.