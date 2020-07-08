Northampton ice cream shop customers refuse to wear masks

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One Ice cream shop is facing challenges when it comes to having customers wear masks while in the facility.

Herrell’s ice cream shop is begging customers to wear a mask to help keep everyone safe during these uncertain times. Over the 4th of July holiday weekend, some customers refused to wear a mask while waiting for their ice cream.

Owner Judy Herrell told 22News, her employees have had difficulty enforcing face mask and social distancing rules because customers are just not listening. One customer threw their paid ice cream at a staff member last week because she was not allowed to eat in the store when she refused to wear a mask.

Herrell said it’s been a difficult time to be in business, “It’s a little discouraging. It’s the most troublesome summer we ever went through not just financially but because of these people that feel that they are entitled not to wear a mask.”

Herrell told us she hopes to have a positive uptick in business soon because the future looks unknown heading into the winter. September will mark 40 years in business for the shop.

This is not the only ice cream shop facing challenges, many across our region are experiencing tough times due to Covid-19.