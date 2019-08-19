Northampton introduces chargeable city benches

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton introduces a new solstreet solar bench that features smart city signage and is energy efficient.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the bench charges mobile phones, displays E ink digital updates for public events, and features LED-backlit graphics.





The release states solstreet benches are slated in Greenwich Village, New York City, the Oranges, New Jersey, and sites on the Brightline between West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami.

The solar street bench is 100% women-owned and fabricated in Brooklyn, NY.

