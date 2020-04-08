Northampton issues order regulating supermarkets, grocery stores to lessen COVID-19 spread

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Public health officials in Northampton on Tuesday issued an order regulating grocery stores, supermarkets and convenience stores.

The order, which goes into effect immediately, is to help reduce the community spread of COVID-19. The order goes as follow:

Customer Caps

All grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores shall be subject to the following customer occupancy limits, and no grocery store, supermarket or convenience store shall allow the number of customers to exceed the following limits:

Retail sales floor area less than 2400 sf, occupancy 10

Retail sales floor area between 2401 sf – 4800 sf, occupancy 20

Retail sales floor area between 4801 sf – 12,000 sf, occupancy 30

Retail sales floor area between 12,001 – 24,000 sf, occupancy 50

Retail sales floor area greater than 24000 sf, occupancy 100

The order does not limit the number of employees in the store at any given time, and does not apply to any areas of the store other than the sales floor area where customers shop.

Monitoring of Entering and Exiting of Customers

All grocery stores and supermarkets shall limit entry to a single door or set of doors and shall limit exiting to another single door or set of doors.

All grocery stores and supermarkets shall post an employee at the entrance and an employee at the exit to count customers entering and exiting so as to assure that the number of customers in the store does not exceed the limits set by this order.

The exterior of all grocery stores, supermarkets and convenience stores shall be marked at six-foot intervals for customers waiting for entry in order to maintain social distancing.

Social Distancing

All grocery stores, supermarkets and convenience stores shall mark the floor of the store at six-foot intervals at all cashier lines, at the delicatessen counter, at the pharmacy counter, and any other location where customers tend to congregate.

All grocery stores, supermarkets and convenience stores shall designate each aisle as one-way, demarking the direction of each aisle. Each aisle shall also be marked at six-foot intervals for customers in the aisle to maintain social distancing.

All grocery stores and supermarkets shall assign an employee to monitor the aisles to assure that the customers are following the aisle direction and six-foot social distancing within the aisles.

Cleaning and Sanitizing

All grocery stores, supermarkets and convenience stores shall provide a hand wash station or hand sanitizer at all entrances and exits. All customers must wash hands or use hand sanitizers upon entrance.

All grocery stores and supermarkets shall provide gloves for customers at the store entrance.

All grocery stores and supermarkets shall provide disinfectant wipes at store entrance for customers to use to sanitize shopping carts or baskets.

All grocery stores, supermarkets and convenience stores self-checkout stations must be disinfected between customers by store employees.

All grocery stores, supermarkets and convenience stores point of sale systems must be disinfected after each customer by store employees.

All grocery stores, supermarkets and convenience stores must install and maintain plastic partitions at all cash registers by an effective date of April 11, 2020.

For more information, click here for the Health Department or call 413-587-1214.