Northampton issues response to increase in COVID-19 numbers

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – As cases of COVID-19 increase at the national and state level, the Northampton Health Department is offering reminders and their insights on these numbers to the public.

The Northampton Health Department is reminding the public that the current dominant strain of COVID-19, the Delta variant, is far more contagious than what has been seen in prior versions of the virus. The department warns that being more contagious could translate to more infections. Additionally, as restrictions ease up, residents are interacting with more people than they might have been during the climax of the pandemic.

The health department is reminding everyone to be aware of the symptoms of the Delta variant and to ensure they minimize exposure to anyone who could be considered high risk of experiencing severe symptoms of the virus. Regardless of vaccination status, people should stay home and get tested when ill or exhibiting any symptoms of the virus.

According to WebMD, the symptoms are similar to those seen with the original coronavirus strain and other variants, including a persistent cough, headache, fever, and sore throat.

While many in the Commonwealth are vaccinated, numbers of those vaccinated are not consistent enough to be considered at heard immunity. The NHD reminds the public that vaccines are the most powerful tool to control the spread of COVID-19. With this, the department warns that while vaccines are incredibly helpful, those vaccinated can still contract the virus, known as a breakout case.

Vaccination clinics in Northampton are held twice a week that are open to both walk-ins and those who want to make an appointment. Both the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.