Northampton issues school play areas, parks and rec. facilities to close effective immediately

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton has issued school play areas and parks and recreational facilities to close effective immediately amid coronavirus outbreak.

According to the City of Northampton, the order includes that all play structures, whether on public property or private property be closed to the public. However, the issue does not apply to play areas at private residential properties where it is not used between or among different household units.

Closed play structures include basketball courts, skate parks, and any activities at these ‘locations where groups continue to gather in violation of existing safe social distancing orders.’

Closed school play areas:

Bridge Street School

Jackson Street School

Leeds School

Ryan Road School

JFK Middle School

Northampton High School

Closed parks & recreation facilities: