Northampton issues school play areas, parks and rec. facilities to close effective immediately

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton has issued school play areas and parks and recreational facilities to close effective immediately amid coronavirus outbreak.
According to the City of Northampton, the order includes that all play structures, whether on public property or private property be closed to the public. However, the issue does not apply to play areas at private residential properties where it is not used between or among different household units.
Closed play structures include basketball courts, skate parks, and any activities at these ‘locations where groups continue to gather in violation of existing safe social distancing orders.’
Closed school play areas:
- Bridge Street School
- Jackson Street School
- Leeds School
- Ryan Road School
- JFK Middle School
- Northampton High School
Closed parks & recreation facilities:
- Look Park (this Order shall not apply to employees on-site to feed and care for animals in the Look Park Zoo).
- Ellerbrook Field
- Florence Fields
- Lampron Park
- Maines Field
- Pulaski Park
- Sheldon Field
- Veteran’s Field
- Agnes Fox Park
- Arcanum Field