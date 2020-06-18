1  of  5
Northampton issues water restrictions

Hampshire County
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Non-essential water restrictions are being implemented in Northampton and will be effective immediately.

The mandate is needed to help conserve water and to protect streamflow in the Mill River during the hot summer season.

The following use of nonessential water use is not allowed between the hours of 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • Irrigation of lawns and watering of gardens, flowers, and ornamental plants by means of sprinklers or other mechanical means. Watering by means of handheld hose is permissible during the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
  • Washing of vehicles, other than by commercial car wash
  • Washing of exterior building surfaces, parking lots, driveways or sidewalks, except as needed to apply paint, preservatives, stucco, pavement or cement.

Unrestricted outdoor water use is permitted from 5: 00 p.m. until 9:00 a.m.

Fines for violating the nonessential water restriction are $100 for the first violation and $200 for the second and subsequent violations.  

LEARN MORE ABOUT WATER RESTRICTIONS FOR:

