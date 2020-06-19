Northampton issues water use restrictions

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton is the latest local community to put water use restrictions into place due to persistent dry conditions.

Between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., nonessential water use is not allowed.

Examples of that include irrigation of lawns, watering of gardens, flowers by means of sprinklers as well as washing vehicles and exterior building surfaces.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection said residents must limit non-essential water use to ensure sustainable water supply and protect streamflow for aquatic life.

People who violate water restrictions could face fines up to $200.

