Northampton Jazz Festival returns until Sunday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton’s annual Jazz Festival returns with 16 live performances until Sunday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, performances including renowned Kurt Elling Quintet will be played to more than a dozen venues throughout downtown Northampton.

The goal of the festival has been to expand the exposure of people of all generations, ethnicities, and orientations to live jazz.

“Residents, downtown merchants, city legislators and visitors have expressed a desire to bring live music to downtown Northampton. The festival offers a positive, upbeat, family-friendly and accessible opportunity for the general public to experience the joy of live music performed by everyone from Grammy Award winners like Kurt Elling to local jazz musicians and dynamic rising stars.” Ruth Griggs, President of the Northampton Jazz Festival

Saturday’s festival will include free performances at Northampton Center for the Arts, CLICK Workspace, the Unitarian Society of Northampton, The Parlor Room and Pulaski Park between 12:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

A Jazz Fest audience enjoys Paquito D’Rivera and his quintet at the Academy of Music

Kurt Elling

Claire Ann Williams directs JFK and High School Jazz Band members during the 2018 Jazz Brunch at the Hotel Northampton.

Tickets range from $27.50 to $47.50 and can be purchased at aomtheatre.com. For more information, visit northamptonjazzfest.org.