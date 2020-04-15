1  of  5
Northampton Kiwanis Club collecting donations for those in need during pandemic

Hampshire County

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An organization in Northampton is collecting donations for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Supplies are limited as the COVID-19 outbreak continues, so the Northampton Kiwanis Club is helping families in need. 

Starting next week, the Northampton Kiwanis Club will begin accepting donations of non-perishable food items, infant formula, diapers, and baby wipes at several locations around Northampton, Holyoke and Westfield. 

Food items will be distributed to Cathedral in The Night, which serves outdoor meals each Sunday to anyone in attendance and is located on Main Street. 

Baby items will be donated to It Takes A Village, a local nonprofit that provides free postpartum support to families in western Massachusetts.

Veterans and the homeless are also in need during this time.

“We’re in a crisis and I think the most vulnerable people, we don’t see them and we don’t see what the real need is but so many members are on the ground and they know what is going on for a veteran and what’s going on for a homeless person,” Molly Hartford of Northampton Kiwanis Club said.

There specific locations on where the public can drop off the items should be announced soon. For more updates and information visit their website.

