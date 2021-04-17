Northampton Kiwanis Club puts unused books to good use

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – We collect a lot of books without realizing it, and the Northampton Kiwanis Club has decided to put those collected books to good use.

Boxes filled with thousands of books were collected by the organization on Saturday. These books would have been donated directly to the city’s library before the pandemic. However, COVID-19 restrictions prevented this contact for the second year in a row.

22News spoke with Northampton Kiwanis club member, David Starr who explained why so many people want to get rid of some books they’ve held on to.

“There are a lot of collectibles, and people don’t have anywhere to put them,” Starr said.

Starr is one member of the Kiwanis club who picked up these donated books throughout the city of Northampton on Saturday. Some will be added to a free library for neighbors, others will be taken to Eastern Massachusetts to help stock the shelves at a book fair in Watertown.