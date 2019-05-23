Northampton launches new website to boost tourism

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – With the opening of MGM Springfield, the City of Northampton feared the city’s tourism would fall to the new casino.

Funding from the state Gaming Commission has made this plan possible for the City of Northampton, which includes the rollout of a new website.

The project is in collaboration with the city’s Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Northampton Association.

The website gathers social media feeds and event calendars from local businesses in one easy place.

Mayor David Narkewicz spoke with 22News about why he thinks the new website will attract new tourist attention.

‘And actually letting the community create the content, letting business owners create the content. So, if you are visiting the Pioneer Valley and you hear about this place called ‘Northampton,’ we’ll ask you to check out Northampton.live and you can find out what’s happening just up the road in the city,” said Mayor Narkewicz.

Click here to see the new website >>

