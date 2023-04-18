NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Northampton is looking to redevelop parts of its main street, to make it safer and more accessible.

The proposal includes narrowing Main Street with one lane in each direction and bike lanes on both sides. It will run west of Elm and West Streets and east to Market and Hawley Streets.

There will also be changes to sidewalks, lighting, bus stop accommodations, and re-arranged parking.

The project will comply with MassDOT’s Complete Streets Policy. A public input meeting will take place on April 26th to discuss the design process.