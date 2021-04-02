Northampton man arraigned on vehicle homicide charge for crash in Westhampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton man was arraigned on Northampton District Court Friday in connection with a deadly crash in Westhampton on October 22.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Carey, 77-year-old Thomas Hanley of Northampton pleaded not guilty to motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation. Hanley is ordered to not operator a motor vehicle and is due back in court on June 14 for a pretrial hearing.

On October 22 at around 3:25 p.m. Hanley was driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and allegedly crossed over the double-yellow line on Route 66 in Westhampton without signaling, directly into the path of a 1987 Harley-Davidson, operated by 57-year-old David Foster of Huntington. Foster suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital where he was later died.

The deadly crash was investigated by Massachusetts State Police, MSP Detectives assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS), and MSP Crime Scene Services.

Carey said motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation is a misdemeanor charge in the Commonwealth and carries a maximum penalty of two and a half years in jail, along with a mandatory license loss of 15 years upon a conviction.