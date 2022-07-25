WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton man wearing a GPS ankle monitoring bracelet that was released for a previous arrest in Berkshire County was arrested Thursday in Ware after leading police on a car chase.

According to the Ware Police Department, around 9:00 p.m. officers attempted to stop a white Ford utility vehicle with Florida license plates for speeding on Church Street. During the stop, the driver allegedly attempted to try to hide something inside the vehicle and drove off.

Police chased the vehicle heading west onto West Main Street and then to Bolvin Avenue where the vehicle crashed into a home. The driver, 37-year-old Domonique Gary of Northampton, attempted to run from police but was arrested.

An investigation determined Gary allegedly threw a handgun out of the vehicle, which police later found.

Credit: Ware Police Department

Gary has been charged with the following:

Fail to Stop for the Police

Possess to Distribute Class A Drug Heroin, SUBSQ. (Previously Convicted)

Trafficking in 18 Grams or More, less than 36 Grams Cocaine

Speeding Rate of Speed Exceeding Posted Limit

Carry Firearm without License Loaded, 2nd OFF. (Previously Convicted)

Leaving Scene of Property Damage (2X)

Negligent Operation of Motor Vehicle

Store Improper Large Capacity, Firearm

Ammunition Without FID Card, Possess, SUBSQ. Off (Previously Convicted)

Firearm VIOL with 1 Prior Violent/Drug Crime

Large Capacity Feeding Device, Unlicensed Sell/Possess

Gary’s bail was set at $50,000 and he will be arraigned Friday at the Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.

He was arrested in Berkshire County back in June 2021 following an investigation into a drug operation where they seized 1,752 grams of cocaine, 80 grams of heroin, 26 grams of various pills, 12 illegal firearms, and $23,591 in cash. Eight other suspects were also arrested in the investigation. Gary was facing charges of trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams.