Northampton man arrested after report of shots fired at Veteran’s Field Skate Park

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a shots fired report at the Veteran’s Field Skate Park in Northampton Friday night.

According to Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper, officers were called to the skate park located at 90 West Street for a report of multiple gunshots fired just after 4 p.m. An initial investigation determined that a man had gotten into a verbal disagreement with another man, fired a weapon, and then left the area.

No one was shot or injured, Chief Kasper said.

Northampton officers along with Massachusetts State Police troopers and Easthampton officers searched the area and located a 37-year-old Northampton man.

The man was arrested, the charges he faces is unknown at this time.

Chief Kasper said the investigation is still ongoing.