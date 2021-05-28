Northampton man arrested for allegedly threatening police

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton man was arrested by police after allegedly threatening officers working a detail.

According to the Northampton Police Department, a 32-year-old man from Northampton allegedly threatened to get a gun and shoot Northampton police officers working a detail on Saturday. An warrant was issued on Monday for his arrest.

Police found the suspect near his vehicle and attempted to take him into custody. The suspect took off in his vehicle at a high rate of speed and was later stopped on I-91 by the Massachusetts State Police and arrested.