Northampton man charged with child pornography

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Northampton arrested a man on Main Street Thursday morning after a search warrant was conducted for uploading child exploitation images.

According to the Northampton Police Department, at around 11:06 a.m., members of the Northampton Police Detective Bureau and Patrol Division executed a search warrant at a residence on Main St.

A cyber tip was provided from the National Center Missing Exploited Children that someone was uploading child exploitation images. The Northampton Internet Crimes Against Children proceeded to investigate, placed a man under arrest and is charged with four counts of child pornography.

