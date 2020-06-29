Northampton man dies after fall from parking garage

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Police received reports of a person who had fallen from a parking garage Saturday.

The DA’s office spokeswoman Mary Carey told 22News police found a 48-year-old male from Northampton on the sidewalk between Thornes Marketplace and a municipal parking garage.

He was brought to Cooley Dickinson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Northampton Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police are investigating the cause of death but do not suspect foul play.