Northampton man gets 8 years in prison for role in 2018 murder including disposing body

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton man pleaded guilty in court on Friday to charges in connection with his role in the murder of a 44-year-old man in March 2018.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said 22-year-old Pedro Soto-Rodriguez pleaded guilty in Hampshire Superior Court to accessory after the fact to murder, burning personal property, two counts of withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding, and two counts of conspiracy.

Soto Rodriguez also pleaded guilty to improper disposition of a human body and intimidation of a witness in connection with his efforts to conceal and dispose of Cruz’s body, to clean evidence from the crime scene, and to intimidate a key witness from coming forward to the police.

He was sentenced to 7-8 years in state prison, which he will begin serving in 2022 after he completes two unrelated sentences he is currently serving. Soto-Rodriguez is among nine others indicted by a grand jury for the murder and alleged coverup of 44-year-old Daniel Cruz’s murder on March 10, 2018.

Cruz’s body was found burning in a field in Hatfield at the end of Bridge Lane that Saturday night. Twenty-three-year-old Nerkin Omar Morales has been charged with Cruz’ murder and is scheduled to appear in court on May 12 for a pre-trial hearing in Hampden Superior Court.

Morales’ case will be trialed first and the other co-defendants will follow.