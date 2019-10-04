Northampton man’s body discovered in wooded area near West Street

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The body of a 45-year-old Northampton man was discovered in a wooded area near West Street early Friday morning.

According to the Northampton Police Department, the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious and there is no threat to the public.

Chief Jody Kasper said at around 8:43 a.m., Northampton officers were called to the wooded area along a river behind 126 West Street for a report of an unresponsive man in a tent.

The responding officers and members of the Northampton Fire Rescue determined the man was dead. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine his cause of death.

State Police detectives assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office are also assisting with the investigation.