Northampton mayor David Narkewicz not running for re-election

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz is not running for re-election this fall, after 10 years in office.

The mayor released a statement about his decision late Tuesday morning, in which he said he has been happy to serve the city in both appointed and elected roles over the past 20 years, but he wants to let other people step forward and lead.

Narkewicz added that he will continue in the months ahead to get the city through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as complete the city budget and several high-priority projects.

Northampton voters will elect a new mayor on November 2, though a September preliminary election may be necessary if there are three or more candidates.