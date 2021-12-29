Northampton Mayor inauguration will not be open to the public due to COVID-19

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton mayor inauguration ceremony will still be held at the Academy of Music Theatre but the building will only be filled to 25 percent capacity.

Monday’s inauguration will no longer be open to the public. Guests to the event have been limited to invites of those being sworn in. Those attending will be required to use an at-home rapid test the morning of the ceremony, and will need proof of a negative result to attend.

“To sort of limit the people that can attend, we really regret that we have to do that but you know, the numbers we’re seeing around COVID-19 are so high right now and safety is the most important thing,” said Mayor-elect Gina-Louise Sciarra.

The Academy of Music also requires any guests to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test.