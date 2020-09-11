Northampton mayor orders removal of Shared Streets project on Main Street

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After receiving mixed feedback on a project aimed to support local businesses during the ongoing pandemic, Northampton’s mayor announced Friday he has ordered the removal of the Shared Streets and Spaces project on Main Street.

Mayor David Narkewicsz said Department of Public Works crews will begin removing the temporary installation between the intersections of Old South Street at State Street and King Street at Pleasant Street at 9 p.m. Monday evening.

A temporary parking ban will go into effect in that area that Monday to allow crews to remove barriers, planters, signage and temporary taping to restore the street to its original design prior to the installation.

My goal for this project was to temporarily create more public space in order to safely bring more people downtown to support Northampton businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. While I am confident that this effort was beginning to have its intended effect, some 55 downtown business owners have expressed opposition to the project and asked that it be removed. Since supporting our vital local businesses and economic recovery was the central goal of this project, I have decided to act quickly on the mixed and negative feedback the installation has received from downtown businesses. The debate itself is bad for business, and my love for Northampton far outweighs any desire I have to defend this idea. Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz

The city will however, maintain the temporary installations on lower Main Street, Masonic Street, Strong Avenue, Pearl Street, and Market Street that existed prior to the August 20, 2020, installation.

Mayor Narkewicz said the city has “received overwhelming testimony from businesses in these areas that our efforts to support outdoor dining and space in the public way has helped them survive the current economic environment.”

He added that the city will continue to work with local businesses where possible, including on middle and upper Main Street, that want more safe outdoor space.

Details on temporary parking ban on Main Street: