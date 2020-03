NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz announced Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Narkewicz said on Twitter that he is in isolation at home and is continuing to work as he recovers.

According to a news release from the city, the mayor began experiencing cold and flu-like symptoms on Monday. His positive test results came back on Thursday.

The Northampton Health Department is looking into how Narkewicz was exposed to coronavirus.