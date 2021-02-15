Northampton medical supply store offering free wheelchair rentals

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A local medical supply store is offering free wheelchair rentals for residents 65 and over who plan to get their vaccine.

Hometown Healthcare Store in Northampton is offering wheelchair rentals to any western Massachusetts residents who are 65 and have a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Eddie Tapanes the owner of Hometown Healthcare said he came up with the idea after seeing the lines for appointments continue to grow. He hopes a wheelchair could make them feel more at ease while waiting in line.

Currently, he has about 48 wheelchairs available and some are currently being rented. He said the rental process is simple with no cost.

Tapanes told 22News, “All they have to do is just call and let us know when they are having their appointment. We’ll give them the option to pick up the wheelchair the day before or the day of and they can return it the day after, all at no charge.”

Wheelchairs are available on a first come first serve basis.

If you or someone you know would be interested in renting, you can call 413-320-466 for more information.