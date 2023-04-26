NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton named ‘most hippie town’ in Massachusetts, and an epicenter of hippie get-away-from-it-all mentality, according to Thrillist.

The website released The Most Hippie Town in All 50 States, which listed the “best of the best eclectic hippie havens” in the country, according to Thrillist. Northampton, chosen for the state of Massachusetts, which the website describes as bohemian, and arguably one of the best small towns in the country.

“It’s known for art and music festivals, a high percentage of leftover graduates from such nearby weirdo sanctuaries as Hampshire, Amherst, and Smith Colleges, and some of the most pronouncedly progressive/countercultural politics in America,” Thrillist Travel wrote.

The list also highlighted other New England states;

Keene, New Hampshire

Burlington, Vermont

Unity, Maine

New Haven, Connecticut

Charlestown, Rhode Island

Northampton, also home to one of the first recreational marijuana dispensaries on the East Coast, New England Treatment Access (NETA), which opened in 2018. Thrillist Travel saying, “Northampton is also replete with “greenery,” which you can interpret how you like but is equally appropriate either way.”