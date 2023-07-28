NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton announced Friday that the new fire chief has been selected.

Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra has selected Assistant Fire/Rescue Chief Andrew Pelis to be the city’s next Chief. He will be sworn in as interim Chief until his role is confirmed by the City Council.

Pelis is from Northampton and lives with his wife Mary and children Abigail, Emilia, Andrew, and Amelia. He has bachelor’s degrees in Natural Resources from UMass Amherst and in Fire Science from Anna Maria College. He joined the fire department in 1998.

“I’ve served my entire career as a firefighter in the City of Northampton, and I’m honored to have been chosen to lead this dedicated and capable team of public servants,” said Chief Pelis.

“I am thrilled that Andrew Pelis will be taking the reins as Northampton’s next Fire/Rescue Chief, pending the City Council’s confirmation,” said Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra. “As Assistant Chief, Andy received thorough leadership training as part of sound succession planning. I am confident he will bring continuity and exceptional competence to our Fire/Rescue department. “I look forward to working with Andy in his new role as the head of Northampton Fire/Rescue’s leadership team.”

Former Northampton Fire Chief Jon Davine has been appointed to State Fire Marshal.