Northampton New Year’s Eve in-person celebration lineup announced

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – First Night Northampton is bringing back the festivities to downtown after last year’s celebration was virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to First Night Northampton on Facebook, the Northampton Arts Council is celebrating its 37th annual New Year’s Eve celebration and festival of the performing arts on Friday, December 31st. The event a crucial fundraiser for the Arts Council where they draw in tens of thousands, much of it going to local art enrichment programs.

NRBQ Headquarters is headlining at the Academy of Music Theatre. Additional entertainment and more coming include:

Katherine First & Kitchen Party

Myles Jeh

Lisa Bastoni

Soul Magnets

Mark Nomad

Tracy Grammer & Jim Henry

Peter Blanchette arch guitar and friends

Fancy Trash

The Fawns

Family-friendly entertainment:

Yo-Yo Guy

Tom Knight Puppets

Henry the Juggler

Ed Popielarczyk Comedy Magic

Mad Science of Western New England

The Nields

Funktionlust

Buttons to attend performance venues throughout the day and night are available for purchase, $16 for adults, $8 for kids, and $10 for adults for the day events only. Fireworks are scheduled for 6:15 p.m. and the ball will be raised atop the Hotel Northampton at midnight.

In order to attend, proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event must be presented. Children under 12 may attend but are required to wear a mask and show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours. Face masks are also required inside except when eating or drinking.

The 2021 First Night Northampton celebration was filled with 12 hours of entertainment during a livestreamed event.