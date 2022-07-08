NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Northampton Department of Health and Human Services will be holding a free car seat installation and inspection event.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) 46% of all car seats are installed incorrectly. Providing this essential educational opportunity may save children’s lives when involved in a motor vehicle accident.

The event is being held Saturday, July 9th from 9am to 1pm at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School. All caregivers and children are encouraged to stop by and get a free inspection, education, and installation practice with certified child passenger safety technicians. This event is open to all and is not restricted to residents of Northampton. There is no charge and no appointment is needed.

Go to the City of Northampton’s website for more information on this event and how to make an appointment for an inspection if you cannot attend on July 9.