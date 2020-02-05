Northampton offering free parking, shuttle service to downtown for Valentine’s Day

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the season of love and Northampton doesn’t want you to worry about parking on Valentine’s Day.

There will be three shuttle buses traveling around the city, dropping people off at three different destinations.

You will be able to park for free in the Daily Hampshire Gazette parking lot at 115 Conz Street, and get a free ride to either Thornes Market, Eastside Grill or Mulino’s restaurant.

The city said that it’s a way for ‘love birds’ to grab a bite to eat without having to worry about where to park.

The first shuttle starts at 4:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, and continues until 11:30 p.m.

The shuttle and parking at the Hampshire Gazette are totally free.