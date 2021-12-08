Northampton offering senior and veteran tax work-off program

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton is accepting applications for the Senior and Veteran Tax Work-Off Program for 2022.

Income-eligible seniors and veterans can earn up to a $1,500 abatement off their property taxes in exchange for volunteering in city departments and entities. Since the program began in 2014, the city has provided a total of $200,071 in property tax relief to 197 eligible seniors and veterans and benefited from a total of 15,143 hours of volunteer service.

The Senior Tax Work-Off Program is open to seniors age 60 and older, who own property in and pay real estate taxes to the City of Northampton. Income limits for the 2022 program follow the Massachusetts Median Income levels.

The Veteran Tax Work-Off Program is open to veterans, (as defined by MGL Ch. 4 §7 clause 43), regardless of income limits, who own property in and pay real estate taxes to the City of Northampton.

The program is set to run from January 1, 2022, to October 31, 2022 and participants in either program must complete 105.26 hours of service in the program year to receive the full $1,500 tax credit. Applications filed by December 17, 2021, will receive priority.

Applications are available online or can be picked up at the Assessor’s Office, City Hall, 210 Main Street; the Senior Center, 67 Conz Street; or the Veterans Services Office, Memorial Hall, 240 Main Street. For more information about the program go to the city’s website or contact the Senior Center at (413) 587-1228 or Veterans Services at (413) 587-1299.