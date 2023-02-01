NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Northampton has announced three locations for persons needing a place to stay warm during the extreme cold predicted this coming weekend.

T he Northampton Senior Center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 4:00pm.

is open Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 4:00pm. The lobby at the Northampton Police Department is open 24/7 and people are welcome to come in to get warm.

More information on health and human services programs in Northampton can be found on the city’s website.