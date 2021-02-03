Northampton officer involved in weekend head-on crash to undergo one more surgery

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An officer injured following a two-car crash on Saturday night is still recovering from his injuries, according to the Northampton Police Department.

Officer Matt Knowlton suffered a broken leg after a vehicle going the opposite direction crossed the double yellow lines and hit his vehicle head-on.

The officer has undergone two surgeries so far, and is awaiting one more before being discharged.

Matt is keeping his spirits high and is doing everything he can to recover safely. He is making great progress and has had his third surgery today. He will be having one more surgery in a couple of days then hopefully he can be discharged soon after. As always he continues to stay positive and reach out as much as he can to keep us updated. We can’t wait until this part of his journey to recovery is complete and we can take him home Celena Kapushinski, sister of Officer Knowlton

No information has been released on charges against the driver involved.