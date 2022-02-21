NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton officer rescued a child after he rode his bike into a river bank in Florence Monday afternoon.

According to the Northampton Police Department, Officer Wojcicki was patrolling through Florence around noon on Monday when he saw a juvenile boy ride his bike off the 15 foot edge of the Pine Street bridge by mistake. Wojcicki quickly assisted to help get the kid out of the river bank and pulled him up to the sidewalk.

The child was given first aid by Officer Wojcicki for non-life threatening injuries. The child’s mother was contacted and Northampton fire crew helped bring the boy to the hospital.