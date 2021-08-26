Northampton officer returns to work several months after serious accident

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton police officer is back to work, nearly seven months after he was seriously injured in an on-duty crash.

Officer Matt Knowlton suffered a broken leg after his cruiser was struck head-on by a women who was driving twice the speed limit. After four surgeries and several months of physical therapy, Officer Knowlton went back to work Thursday. He expressed his gratitude for all the support he’s received over the past few months.

The driver that struck Officer Knowlton was given two years of probation and a one-year loss of license.

